Universal Technical: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $120 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTI