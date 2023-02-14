USA Compression: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $190.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.3 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $704.6 million.

