ESSA Pharma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

