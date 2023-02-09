Telus International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The digital services provider posted revenue of $630 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $626.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $183 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.47 billion.

Telus International expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion.

