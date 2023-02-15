Waters: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $227.1 million.

The Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $3.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $3.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.74 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $858.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $831.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $707.8 million, or $11.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.97 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.55 to $2.65. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.87.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.55 to $12.75 per share.

