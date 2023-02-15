Westwood Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 9 cents per share.

The investment asset manager posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.6 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $68.7 million.

