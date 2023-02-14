BlackLine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $140 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $29.4 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $522.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, BlackLine expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $137 million to $139 million for the fiscal first quarter.

BlackLine expects full-year earnings in the range of 89 cents to 94 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $586 million to $596 million.

BlackLine shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $72.57, a fall of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

