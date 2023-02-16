XP Inc.A: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $148.8 million.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 30 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $603.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $693.4 million, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.59 billion.

