Zoetis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $461 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.11 billion, or $4.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.08 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.34 to $5.44 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.57 billion to $8.73 billion.

