ZoomInfo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $301.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.2 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $299 million to $301 million for the fiscal first quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of 98 cents to $1 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZI