Man killed by vehicle after running from Colorado deputies

DENVER (AP) — A man pulled over for a traffic stop along a northern Colorado interstate was killed when he ran from deputies and was hit by a vehicle.

The suspect was stopped along Interstate 25 near Fort Collins at 9:15 p.m. Saturday for driving with an expired registration, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The man allegedly gave a fake name and then ran from deputies, who deployed a Taser against the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was struck by a passing vehicle and pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Fort Collins Police will lead the investigation into the death.