Girl dies, pregnant mom and baby injured in Delaware crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 6-year-old girl has died and a 29-year-old mother and her newly born baby were in critical condition Saturday in Delaware after a head-on car crash.

Delaware State Police say the collision occurred Friday night on Route 4 in the Wilmington area.

The pregnant mother was driving east in a Toyota Corolla when a Buick Rendezvous heading west crossed into incoming traffic and the two vehicles collided, police said.

The mother, who was 8 months pregnant, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where the baby was delivered and also was in critical condition. The 6-year-old girl who was in the mother’s car was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 4-year-old boy in the car also suffered injuries.

A 19-year-old woman who was driving the Buick suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. Police said impairment appeared to be a factor and that criminal charges were pending.

The road was closed for about four hours.