Officials: NE Indiana man was killed by construction vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A worker who was killed when a construction vehicle backed over him as he was talking on his cellphone has been identified as a 53-year-old northeastern Indiana man.

The Allen County coroner’s office said Tuesday that Todd Allen Ort of New Haven died Monday from multiple blunt-impact injuries. His death was ruled an accident following an autopsy, The Journal Gazett e reported.

Fort Wayne police said they were called late Monday morning to the scene of the fatal accident at a Dreyer’s/ Edy’s Ice Cream plant on the city’s north side.

Witnesses told officers the man had been on his cellphone while working at a construction site just prior to the accident and he was unaware that a construction vehicle was backing up toward him.

Police said the vehicle’s driver was cooperating with investigators. A Fort Wayne police chaplain was assisting the deceased worker’s grieving coworkers.