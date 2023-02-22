Missouri firefighter pleads guilty in fatal firetruck crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City firefighter who agreed to plead guilty to charges arising from a collision that killed three people was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Dominic Biscari, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter shortly after the charges were filed, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Biscari was driving a pumper truck with lights and sirens activated on the way to a fire call through the city’s Westport Entertainment District when he ran a red light, according to court documents.

Biscari was driving 51 mph (82 kmh) in a 35 mph (56 kmh) zone at the time of the crash, according to charging documents.

The firetruck hit a vehicle in the intersection before continuing into several parked cars and smashing into a building.

The driver of the vehicle, Jennifer San Nicolas, and a passenger in her car, Michael Elwood, died in the crash. Tami Knight, who was walking on a sidewalk, was killed when she was struck by the vehicles, investigators said.

Biscari and three other firefighters in the truck were not injured.

In September 2021, a medic warned fire officials that Biscari’s driving was “horrendous” and that she refused to get into another firetruck with him, according to court documents.

If Biscari violates the terms of his probation, he faces up to four years in prison for each charge.

Elwood’s family said in a statement that they supported the plea deal and believe it “strikes the proper balance in obtaining justice for all concerned,” KSHB-TV reported.

Kansas City previously agreed to pay $1.3 million to the victims’ families. Another lawsuit remains pending.