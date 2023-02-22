AP NEWS
Missouri firefighter pleads guilty in fatal firetruck crash

February 22, 2023 GMT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City firefighter who agreed to plead guilty to charges arising from a collision that killed three people was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Dominic Biscari, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter shortly after the charges were filed, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Biscari was driving a pumper truck with lights and sirens activated on the way to a fire call through the city’s Westport Entertainment District when he ran a red light, according to court documents.

Biscari was driving 51 mph (82 kmh) in a 35 mph (56 kmh) zone at the time of the crash, according to charging documents.

The firetruck hit a vehicle in the intersection before continuing into several parked cars and smashing into a building.

The driver of the vehicle, Jennifer San Nicolas, and a passenger in her car, Michael Elwood, died in the crash. Tami Knight, who was walking on a sidewalk, was killed when she was struck by the vehicles, investigators said.

Biscari and three other firefighters in the truck were not injured.

In September 2021, a medic warned fire officials that Biscari’s driving was “horrendous” and that she refused to get into another firetruck with him, according to court documents.

    • If Biscari violates the terms of his probation, he faces up to four years in prison for each charge.

    Elwood’s family said in a statement that they supported the plea deal and believe it “strikes the proper balance in obtaining justice for all concerned,” KSHB-TV reported.

    Kansas City previously agreed to pay $1.3 million to the victims’ families. Another lawsuit remains pending.

