DPS: 3 dead after a multi-vehicle freeway crash near Phoenix

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — At least three people were killed after a fiery crash involving semi-trucks on a freeway east of Phoenix early Thursday, authorities said,

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the chain-reaction crash around 6 a.m. Thursday blocked multiple lanes of Interstate 10.

DPS said a big rig crashed into a passenger car that was pushed into another semi-truck and two other vehicles.

Two people inside the car died at the scene and the third victim was inside another vehicle, according to DPS.

The names and ages of the people killed weren’t immediately released by authorities.

Video from traffic cameras in the area showed the fiery scene and DPS said it took nearly 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.