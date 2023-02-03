Police: Bus overturns in Slovenia, killing 3, injuring more

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A bus overturned early Friday in northeastern Slovenia, killing three people and injuring several, police said.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. near the town of Murska Sobota, police said in a statement. They said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Local media said the bus had foreign license plates.

Photos from the scene showed the bus on its side in the grass beside the road. Marks can be seen where it apparently slid down a grassy slope after breaking through a barrier.