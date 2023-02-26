4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident Sunday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four people died after their car crashed into another vehicle, drove off an overpass and landed on its roof in St. Louis.

Four other people in the second vehicle were injured.

St. Louis police said the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in an area not far from the St. Louis University campus. The vehicles collided near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.

The four people who died were pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the four people who were injured included one person who was critically hurt and one person who was seriously injured. The other two were listed in stable condition.

The names of the victims in the crash were not immediately released Sunday.

Few details about what caused the crash were available Sunday morning.