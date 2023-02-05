Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old named William Flickinger were killed in the crash. The 17-year-old girl driving the car and a 20-year-old man named Trevor Bogert were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Both Flickinger and Bogert were from Troy, Missouri. The juveniles who were from Winfield and Hawk Point, Missouri, were not named in the accident report.

The State Patrol said the 2008 Ford Focus became airborne because it was driving too fast and skidded off the road after it landed. That’s when it struck a tree and rolled.