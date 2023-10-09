Israel-Hamas war
Powerball jackpot
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Indigenous Peoples Day
AP Top 25
Sports

Avalanche make moves before start of season, claim goaltender Ivan Prosvetov on waivers from Arizona

FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog skates against the New York Islanders during an NHL hockey game March 7, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Landeskog sees a clearer path back to the ice even if he's not expected to play this season. That's how encouraged he is 4 1/2 months removed from cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee. His coach is optimistic, too, which is why Jared Bednar won't name a captain for the upcoming season. He's going to wait for Landeskog. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog skates against the New York Islanders during an NHL hockey game March 7, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Landeskog sees a clearer path back to the ice even if he’s not expected to play this season. That’s how encouraged he is 4 1/2 months removed from cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee. His coach is optimistic, too, which is why Jared Bednar won’t name a captain for the upcoming season. He’s going to wait for Landeskog. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac, File)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
2 of 2 | 

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
 
Share

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche made a series of moves Monday on the eve of the regular season, including a claim of goaltender Ivan Prosvetov on waivers from the Arizona Coyotes.

Prosvetov becomes a contingency plan with backup Pavel Francouz being placed on the injured, non-roster list. Starter Alexandar Georgiev will receive a bulk of the work after a season in which he won a career-best 40 games.

Colorado centers Jean-Luc Foudy and Chris Wagner were added to the injured, non-roster list along with captain Gabriel Landeskog. The 30-year-old Landeskog is slated to miss a second straight season as he recovers from cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee.

Colorado opens the season Wednesday at Los Angeles.

Prosvetov went 4-3 with a 3.98 goals-against average over seven games with the Coyotes last season. The 24-year-old was a fourth-round pick by Arizona in the 2018 NHL draft.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl