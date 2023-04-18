AP NEWS
    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    April 18, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May420.5423.8403.5403.5—24.0
    Est. sales 509. Mon.'s sales 656
    Mon.'s open int 1,374
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.875+20
    Jun95.000
    Mon.'s open int 1,000
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.67094.69794.66094.697+25
    Jun94.62594.66094.62094.650+25
    Est. sales 33,476. Mon.'s sales 68,254
    Mon.'s open int 4,457,259
