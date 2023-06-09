June 9, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table, 1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|515.0
|519.5
|490.5
|511.5
|—3.5
|Sep
|531.5
|531.5
|505.0
|524.0
|—5.5
|Nov
|544.5
|544.5
|530.0
|537.0
|—5.0
|Jan
|550.0
|550.0
|550.0
|550.0
|Est. sales 868.
|Thu.'s sales 1,170
|Thu.'s open int 7,611,
|up 17
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.780
|Thu.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.462
|94.467
|94.442
|94.447
|—
|13
|Est. sales 5,183.
|Thu.'s sales 9,643
|Thu.'s open int 4,376,362