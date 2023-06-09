AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Merc Table, 1st Add

June 9, 2023 GMT

BC-Merc Table, 1st Add,

CHICAGO-add Mercantile table,

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul515.0519.5490.5511.5—3.5
Sep531.5531.5505.0524.0—5.5
Nov544.5544.5530.0537.0—5.0
Jan550.0550.0550.0550.0
Est. sales 868. Thu.'s sales 1,170
Thu.'s open int 7,611, up 17
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.780
Thu.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.46294.46794.44294.44713
Est. sales 5,183. Thu.'s sales 9,643
Thu.'s open int 4,376,362
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.