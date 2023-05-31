May 31, 2023 GMT
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1SunCarTchA
|43.05
|3.80
|43.05
|+38.95
|+950.0
|2Bellerophh
|12.58
|.80
|6.91
|+6.01
|+667.8
|3InozymePh
|7.24
|1.11
|5.99
|+4.94
|+470.5
|4BitDigital
|4
|3.43
|.62
|3.39
|+2.79
|+465.0
|5UtdInsurance
|6.81
|.92
|5.26
|+4.20
|+396.2
|6CipherMing
|3.32
|.58
|2.54
|+1.98
|+353.6
|7ElevaOncol
|5.89
|.72
|4.22
|+3.27
|+344.2
|8Geneluxn
|39.27
|5.35
|27.20
|+21.05
|+342.3
|9Calyxtrs
|7.77
|1.33
|6.30
|+4.82
|+325.7
|10DigihostTc
|10
|2.23
|.35
|1.51
|+1.15
|+319.4
|11CarrolsRest
|27
|5.83
|1.37
|5.50
|+4.14
|+304.4
|12BiomeaFus
|36.68
|6.63
|33.96
|+25.53
|+302.8
|13MinervNeurs
|8.49
|1.43
|5.97
|+4.38
|+275.5
|14EloxxPhrmrs
|10.90
|1.89
|6.73
|+4.91
|+269.8
|15BioSigTech
|1.65
|.40
|1.55
|+1.13
|+269.0
|16TenayaTh
|7.95
|1.79
|7.20
|+5.19
|+258.2
|17CorvusPhr
|3.70
|.61
|3.04
|+2.19
|+257.6
|18RiotBlock
|80
|14.43
|3.30
|12.00
|+8.61
|+254.0
|19ReneoPhar
|11.30
|2.17
|8.00
|+5.67
|+243.3
|20TingoGrp
|5.69
|.79
|2.84
|+2.01
|+242.2
|21Innodata
|11.89
|2.96
|10.13
|+7.17
|+241.7
|22WearDevicn
|2.25
|.39
|1.47
|+1.03
|+237.2
|23GSITech
|7.30
|1.45
|5.79
|+4.06
|+234.7
|24RockwllMd
|3.40
|1.00
|3.32
|+2.31
|+227.1
|25Blkbxstksrs
|9.50
|1.08
|3.80
|+2.60
|+216.7
|26PermaFix
|12.60
|3.56
|10.80
|+7.27
|+205.9
|27MinrEqualun
|34.08
|10.40
|31.34
|+21.08
|+205.5
|28AtlasLithiun
|45.00
|6.01
|21.34
|+14.24
|+200.6
|29Neuropace
|5.85
|1.38
|4.45
|+2.96
|+198.7
|30SpectPharmh
|1.36
|.37
|1.07
|+.70
|+190.0
|31MarathDigt
|12.83
|3.28
|9.79
|+6.37
|+186.3
|32IrisEnrgy
|5.29
|1.15
|3.57
|+2.32
|+185.6
|33ClearSignTch
|1.75
|.50
|1.53
|+.99
|+185.4
|34ErytechPhr
|1.40
|.33
|.94
|+.61
|+184.8
|35CorbusPhrrs
|13.17
|2.11
|9.47
|+6.14
|+184.4
|36Worksport
|3.41
|.95
|2.80
|+1.81
|+181.4
|37OperaLtd
|16.08
|5.26
|15.74
|+10.09
|+178.7
|38ImmunoGen
|14.91
|3.61
|13.64
|+8.68
|+175.0
|39Omeros
|8
|6.80
|2.28
|6.20
|+3.94
|+174.3
|40SupMicCmp
|21
|242.99
|69.02
|223.95+141.85
|+172.8
|41ApyxMedi
|6.72
|2.30
|6.33
|+3.99
|+170.5
|42JiayinGrp
|7
|6.28
|2.26
|6.15
|+3.85
|+167.4
|43BioLineRx
|1.73
|.55
|1.58
|+.99
|+166.9
|44SolenoThers
|5.56
|1.81
|5.27
|+3.29
|+166.2
|45BlueHatInt
|1
|1.43
|.38
|1.01
|+.63
|+165.8
|46DuosTech
|5.70
|1.91
|5.23
|+3.23
|+161.5
|47TalarisTh
|3.07
|1.04
|2.65
|+1.63
|+159.8
|48MoonLkImA
|30.30
|10.50
|27.21
|+16.71
|+159.1
|49Nvidia
|98
|419.38
|140.34
|378.34+232.20
|+158.9
|50SeraProgA
|4.25
|1.15
|3.23
|+1.97
|+156.3
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1micromobilrs
|4.49
|.33
|.34—647.16
|—
|99.9
|2PanbelaThrs
|4.49
|.21
|.23—164.18
|—
|99.9
|3CastorMar
|1
|1.24
|.43
|.45
|—30.55
|—
|98.5
|4Bioceptrs
|13.43
|1.99
|2.16—130.14
|—
|98.4
|5Biodexars
|3.96
|.08
|.08
|—
|3.86
|—
|97.9
|6Allarityrs
|16.45
|.25
|.26
|—10.03
|—
|97.4
|7VenusConcrs
|90.00
|2.10
|2.17
|—69.83
|—
|97.0
|8LiqTechIntrs
|3.56
|2.97
|3.40
|—63.88
|—
|94.9
|9AERWINS
|18.00
|.46
|.59
|—
|9.90
|—
|94.4
|10T2Biosysrs
|2.11
|.09
|.09
|—
|1.33
|—
|93.7
|11CISOGlbl
|2.55
|.17
|.17
|—
|2.38
|—
|93.3
|12UPwrLtdn
|75.00
|2.98
|3.11
|—40.07
|—
|92.8
|13BitBroLtdrs
|12.00
|.75
|.83
|—
|9.80
|—
|92.2
|14electrCorers
|94.50
|3.10
|4.87
|—52.96
|—
|91.6
|15EveloBiosc
|1.65
|.02
|.14
|—
|1.47
|—
|91.5
|16LoyaltyVen
|3
|2.68
|.08
|.22
|—
|2.19
|—
|91.0
|17FreqThera
|5.59
|.35
|.35
|—
|3.50
|—
|90.9
|18ShiftPixyrs
|21.00
|2.05
|2.05
|—18.90
|—
|90.2
|19NoginArs
|19.40
|1.41
|1.53
|—13.87
|—
|90.1
|20TonixPhrs
|2.24
|1.62
|1.79
|—16.21
|—
|90.1
|21MullenAutors
|11.95
|.72
|.73
|—
|6.42
|—
|89.8
|22JaguarHlrs
|9.15
|.46
|.66
|—
|5.86
|—
|89.8
|23Soligenixrs
|8.10
|.65
|.72
|—
|6.06
|—
|89.4
|24ChinaNtOnrs
|2.20
|1.23
|1.35
|—10.75
|—
|88.8
|25SummtWirs
|22.90
|.95
|1.23
|—
|9.57
|—
|88.6
|26InpixonCprs
|2.15
|.19
|.20
|—
|1.50
|—
|88.2
|27ViewRay
|4.96
|.51
|.55
|—
|3.93
|—
|87.7
|28GMedInnors
|8.49
|.34
|.41
|—
|2.87
|—
|87.5
|29Biolase
|.76
|.07
|.08
|—
|.57
|—
|87.4
|30SeaStarMedn
|6.34
|.45
|.52
|—
|3.58
|—
|87.3
|31VNYNEThrs
|8.73
|2.30
|6.29
|—41.41
|—
|86.8
|32WeTraden
|.79
|.03
|.05
|—
|.30
|—
|86.8
|33LionGrp
|.82
|.09
|.10
|—
|.62
|—
|86.4
|34AlpineSumn
|5.30
|.52
|.68
|—
|4.33
|—
|86.4
|35Apollomicsn
|49.00
|3.71
|4.05
|—25.35
|—
|86.2
|36RainOncolo
|14.48
|.94
|1.11
|—
|6.89
|—
|86.1
|37FLJGrpLtd
|4.06
|.32
|.37
|—
|2.09
|—
|85.0
|38WindtreeThrs
|19.05
|1.22
|1.28
|—
|7.22
|—
|84.9
|39EHomeHsrs
|6.00
|.48
|.65
|—
|3.65
|—
|84.9
|40NxuIncAn
|11.30
|.46
|.49
|—
|2.76
|—
|84.9
|41SiNtxTchrs
|12.14
|1.31
|1.47
|—
|8.21
|—
|84.8
|42MMetaVrsen
|17.75
|.88
|.99
|—
|5.40
|—
|84.5
|43RevelBiosrs
|11.41
|.95
|1.05
|—
|5.60
|—
|84.2
|44OceanPalrs
|1.30
|.17
|.18
|—
|.93
|—
|83.9
|45View
|1.04
|.15
|.16
|—
|.81
|—
|83.8
|46TenaxTherrs
|4.30
|.28
|.36
|—
|1.86
|—
|83.6
|47Baudaxrs
|6.89
|.50
|.53
|—
|2.66
|—
|83.5
|48TivicHlSy
|.85
|.10
|.11
|—
|.53
|—
|83.1
|49AltmrTherrs
|5.97
|.70
|.83
|—
|4.02
|—
|82.9
|50SonoGrpNV
|1.22
|.16
|.17
|—
|.82
|—
|82.7
|—————————