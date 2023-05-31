AP NEWS
UPS AND DOWNS

May 31, 2023 GMT
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1SunCarTchA43.053.8043.05+38.95+950.0
2Bellerophh12.58.806.91+6.01+667.8
3InozymePh7.241.115.99+4.94+470.5
4BitDigital43.43.623.39+2.79+465.0
5UtdInsurance6.81.925.26+4.20+396.2
6CipherMing3.32.582.54+1.98+353.6
7ElevaOncol5.89.724.22+3.27+344.2
8Geneluxn39.275.3527.20+21.05+342.3
9Calyxtrs7.771.336.30+4.82+325.7
10DigihostTc102.23.351.51+1.15+319.4
11CarrolsRest275.831.375.50+4.14+304.4
12BiomeaFus36.686.6333.96+25.53+302.8
13MinervNeurs8.491.435.97+4.38+275.5
14EloxxPhrmrs10.901.896.73+4.91+269.8
15BioSigTech1.65.401.55+1.13+269.0
16TenayaTh7.951.797.20+5.19+258.2
17CorvusPhr3.70.613.04+2.19+257.6
18RiotBlock8014.433.3012.00+8.61+254.0
19ReneoPhar11.302.178.00+5.67+243.3
20TingoGrp5.69.792.84+2.01+242.2
21Innodata11.892.9610.13+7.17+241.7
22WearDevicn2.25.391.47+1.03+237.2
23GSITech7.301.455.79+4.06+234.7
24RockwllMd3.401.003.32+2.31+227.1
25Blkbxstksrs9.501.083.80+2.60+216.7
26PermaFix12.603.5610.80+7.27+205.9
27MinrEqualun34.0810.4031.34+21.08+205.5
28AtlasLithiun45.006.0121.34+14.24+200.6
29Neuropace5.851.384.45+2.96+198.7
30SpectPharmh1.36.371.07+.70+190.0
31MarathDigt12.833.289.79+6.37+186.3
32IrisEnrgy5.291.153.57+2.32+185.6
33ClearSignTch1.75.501.53+.99+185.4
34ErytechPhr1.40.33.94+.61+184.8
35CorbusPhrrs13.172.119.47+6.14+184.4
36Worksport3.41.952.80+1.81+181.4
37OperaLtd16.085.2615.74+10.09+178.7
38ImmunoGen14.913.6113.64+8.68+175.0
39Omeros86.802.286.20+3.94+174.3
40SupMicCmp21242.9969.02223.95+141.85+172.8
41ApyxMedi6.722.306.33+3.99+170.5
42JiayinGrp76.282.266.15+3.85+167.4
43BioLineRx1.73.551.58+.99+166.9
44SolenoThers5.561.815.27+3.29+166.2
45BlueHatInt11.43.381.01+.63+165.8
46DuosTech5.701.915.23+3.23+161.5
47TalarisTh3.071.042.65+1.63+159.8
48MoonLkImA30.3010.5027.21+16.71+159.1
49Nvidia98419.38140.34378.34+232.20+158.9
50SeraProgA4.251.153.23+1.97+156.3
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1micromobilrs4.49.33.34—647.1699.9
2PanbelaThrs4.49.21.23—164.1899.9
3CastorMar11.24.43.45—30.5598.5
4Bioceptrs13.431.992.16—130.1498.4
5Biodexars3.96.08.083.8697.9
6Allarityrs16.45.25.26—10.0397.4
7VenusConcrs90.002.102.17—69.8397.0
8LiqTechIntrs3.562.973.40—63.8894.9
9AERWINS18.00.46.599.9094.4
10T2Biosysrs2.11.09.091.3393.7
11CISOGlbl2.55.17.172.3893.3
12UPwrLtdn75.002.983.11—40.0792.8
13BitBroLtdrs12.00.75.839.8092.2
14electrCorers94.503.104.87—52.9691.6
15EveloBiosc1.65.02.141.4791.5
16LoyaltyVen32.68.08.222.1991.0
17FreqThera5.59.35.353.5090.9
18ShiftPixyrs21.002.052.05—18.9090.2
19NoginArs19.401.411.53—13.8790.1
20TonixPhrs2.241.621.79—16.2190.1
21MullenAutors11.95.72.736.4289.8
22JaguarHlrs9.15.46.665.8689.8
23Soligenixrs8.10.65.726.0689.4
24ChinaNtOnrs2.201.231.35—10.7588.8
25SummtWirs22.90.951.239.5788.6
26InpixonCprs2.15.19.201.5088.2
27ViewRay4.96.51.553.9387.7
28GMedInnors8.49.34.412.8787.5
29Biolase.76.07.08.5787.4
30SeaStarMedn6.34.45.523.5887.3
31VNYNEThrs8.732.306.29—41.4186.8
32WeTraden.79.03.05.3086.8
33LionGrp.82.09.10.6286.4
34AlpineSumn5.30.52.684.3386.4
35Apollomicsn49.003.714.05—25.3586.2
36RainOncolo14.48.941.116.8986.1
37FLJGrpLtd4.06.32.372.0985.0
38WindtreeThrs19.051.221.287.2284.9
39EHomeHsrs6.00.48.653.6584.9
40NxuIncAn11.30.46.492.7684.9
41SiNtxTchrs12.141.311.478.2184.8
42MMetaVrsen17.75.88.995.4084.5
43RevelBiosrs11.41.951.055.6084.2
44OceanPalrs1.30.17.18.9383.9
45View1.04.15.16.8183.8
46TenaxTherrs4.30.28.361.8683.6
47Baudaxrs6.89.50.532.6683.5
48TivicHlSy.85.10.11.5383.1
49AltmrTherrs5.97.70.834.0282.9
50SonoGrpNV1.22.16.17.8282.7
—————————
