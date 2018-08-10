Yankees 7, Rangers 3
|Texas
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Profar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bird 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|R.Chrns c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|W.Clhun lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tocci cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rbnsn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|Texas
|000
|120
|000—3
|New York
|200
|311
|00x—7
E_Odor (6). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 8, New York 3. 2B_Choo (23), Odor (19). HR_Profar (13), Stanton (28), A.Hicks (20), Andujar (16), N.Walker 2 (6). S_Tocci (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Jurado L,2-2
|5
|7
|6
|6
|3
|1
|Moore
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|New York
|Happ W,12-6
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|9
|Robertson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
HBP_by Happ (Choo), by Happ (Choo).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.