Red Sox 9, Mets 3
|Boston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hrnndez cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|B.Nimmo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chvis 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Uriarte ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Rosario ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Centeno c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Gimenez pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Cano 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ockimey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cnforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Duran lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Cnsegra rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Trvis 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|B.Dlbec ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mazeika c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Matheny lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Chatham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baldwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|T.Renda 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Vasquez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Ntzer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Strgeon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Q.Brdey cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Mars rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|T.Tebow lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|D L Grr ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Bra.Lee lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Monge cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|9
|14
|9
|Totals
|39
|3
|13
|3
|Boston
|040
|022
|001—9
|New York
|001
|000
|200—3
E_Davis (2). LOB_Boston 9, New York 14. 2B_Dalbec (1), Uriarte (1), Gimenez (1), Davis (2), Smith (1). 3B_De La Guerra (1). HR_Hernandez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Rodriguez W, 1-0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Workman
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Shawaryn H, 1
|2 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Lau
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Gorst
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ellington S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|Matz L, 1-1
|2 2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Caminero
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hanhold S, 2-2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Lugo
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Zamora
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Workman (Rosario), Shawaryn (Conforto).
WP_Lugo.
Balk_Zamora.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:09 (:03 delay). A_6,574