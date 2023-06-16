BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
June 16, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.06+.03
Altria44.07.08
AmerenCp84.08+.11
AmExpress172.21—1.60
ArchDanM75.48+.92
AutoZone2493.83—3.54
BPPLC35.35.03
Boeing219.99+.58
BristMySq66.16+1.49
Brunswick85.71.65
CampbSoup46.42.02
Chevron157.26—1.02
Citigroup48.19.37
CocaCola61.67+.44
ConAgraBr34.64.15
ConocoPhil104.92+.77
Corning35.85+2.01
CurtissWright176.52+.52
DTEEnergy114.12+.21
DeereCo407.63+1.11
DillardsInc332.85—12.65
Disney91.32—1.62
DuPont69.41.30
EmersonElec87.41.62
Entergy102.01.18
ExxonMobil105.13.76
FMCCorp106.77+.87
FirstEnergy39.07.04
FootLocker27.21.57
FordMot14.42.03
GenDynam217.34+2.38
GenlElec106.29+.88
GenMill80.71
HPInc31.00.10
Halliburton32.58.13
Hershey260.72.14
HomeDepot300.38—1.64
IBM137.48.92
IntlPaper31.98+.17
JohnsonJn164.23+.50
KrogerCo46.17+.23
LindsayCorp127.27+1.26
LockheedM459.17+3.22
LowesCos217.08—1.85
MarathonOil23.50+.21
McDonalds293.70+1.09
NCRCorp25.12.01
Nucor151.41+.23
OGEEnergy36.80+.25
OccidentPet58.15.27
ONEOK60.95.16
PG&amp;ECorp17.40+.15
Pfizer40.06+.31
ProctGamb149.54+1.09
RaythnTech97.74.26
RexAmRescS33.82.87
RockwellAuto315.80—3.61
Schlumbrg47.78.12
SnapOn273.87.40
Textron66.64+.21
3MCo104.54+.73
Timken85.01—1.07
TraneTech187.06+1.81
UnionPacif204.67—1.25
USSteel23.41.45
VerizonComm36.46+.02
ViadCorp24.33.22
WalMart155.53—2.20
WellsFargo42.18.18
WilliamsCos30.53.04
Winnebago64.42—1.52
YumBrands138.58.62
