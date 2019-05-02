Twins 8, Astros 2
|Houston
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|A.Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cstro c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|T.Kemp cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|Houston
|100
|000
|100—2
|Minnesota
|001
|610
|00x—8
LOB_Houston 7, Minnesota 5. 2B_A.Diaz (2), J.Polanco (9), Cruz (8), Ma.Gonzalez (2), J.Castro (2). 3B_J.Polanco (4), Buxton (2). HR_Bregman (6), J.Castro (3). SF_T.Kemp (1), Kepler (2).
Other news
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is preparing to step down. Rendon will hand over the gavel to Assemblymember Robert Rivas on Friday.
The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life.
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Peacock L,2-2
|3
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|2
|Valdez
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Berrios W,5-1
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Harper
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by May (Chirinos).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Segal.