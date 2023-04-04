BC-KX-STOX- noon

April 4, 2023 GMT
|AT&TInc
|19.54
|+.15
|Altria
|44.33
|—
|.65
|AmerenCp
|86.25
|+.09
|AmExpress
|161.42
|—2.36
|ArchDanM
|79.52
|—
|.90
|AutoZone
|2498.03—13.51
|BPPLC
|39.34
|—
|.40
|Boeing
|210.36
|—5.03
|BristMySq
|68.89
|—
|.80
|Brunswick
|80.03
|—2.12
|CampbSoup
|54.61
|—
|.54
|Chevron
|168.87
|—1.08
|Citigroup
|45.84
|—
|.87
|CocaCola
|62.26
|—
|.14
|ConAgraBr
|37.37
|—
|.07
|ConocoPhil
|105.89
|—2.53
|Corning
|34.56
|—
|.39
|CurtissWright
|175.17
|—3.13
|DTEEnergy
|108.42
|—
|.57
|DeereCo
|399.31—15.68
|DillardsInc
|308.06
|—2.81
|Disney
|99.25
|—
|.51
|DuPont
|70.27
|—1.63
|EmersonElec
|85.05
|—2.19
|Entergy
|107.09
|—
|.09
|ExxonMobil
|115.00
|—1.13
|FMCCorp
|121.28
|—1.43
|FirstEnergy
|39.99
|+.19
|FootLocker
|40.76
|—
|.67
|FordMot
|12.57
|—
|.12
|GenDynam
|228.81
|—3.55
|GenlElec
|95.23
|—1.69
|GenMill
|85.86
|—
|.06
|HPInc
|29.50
|—
|.40
|Halliburton
|33.28
|—
|.83
|Hershey
|257.75
|+.59
|HomeDepot
|295.77
|—1.97
|IBM
|131.40
|—
|.66
|IntlPaper
|35.26
|—
|.70
|JohnsonJn
|158.05
|+1.20
|KrogerCo
|49.45
|—
|.49
|LindsayCorp
|136.71—14.58
|LockheedM
|485.71
|—
|.91
|LowesCos
|201.87
|—2.12
|MarathonOil
|25.63
|—
|.70
|McDonalds
|282.24
|+.10
|NCRCorp
|23.18
|—
|.27
|Nucor
|143.47—10.98
|OGEEnergy
|37.48
|+.25
|OccidentPet
|64.36
|—
|.82
|ONEOK
|64.53
|—
|.53
|PG&ECorp
|16.16
|—
|.04
|Pfizer
|40.94
|—
|.41
|ProctGamb
|150.46
|+.95
|RaythnTech
|99.39
|—1.19
|RexAmRescS
|28.83
|—
|.74
|RockwellAuto
|279.51—11.78
|Schlumbrg
|50.56
|—1.78
|SnapOn
|237.88
|—8.76
|Textron
|69.10
|—1.83
|3MCo
|102.30
|—2.27
|Timken
|78.13
|—3.31
|TraneTech
|173.56—10.14
|UnionPacif
|195.35
|—4.19
|USSteel
|24.56
|—1.77
|VerizonComm
|39.44
|+.22
|ViadCorp
|19.79
|—
|.52
|WalMart
|147.37
|—1.32
|WellsFargo
|36.49
|—1.23
|WilliamsCos
|29.44
|—
|.42
|Winnebago
|56.08
|—
|.49
|YumBrands
|131.67
|—1.54