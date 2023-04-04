AP NEWS
    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    April 4, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc19.54+.15
    Altria44.33.65
    AmerenCp86.25+.09
    AmExpress161.42—2.36
    ArchDanM79.52.90
    AutoZone2498.03—13.51
    BPPLC39.34.40
    Boeing210.36—5.03
    BristMySq68.89.80
    Brunswick80.03—2.12
    CampbSoup54.61.54
    Chevron168.87—1.08
    Citigroup45.84.87
    CocaCola62.26.14
    ConAgraBr37.37.07
    ConocoPhil105.89—2.53
    Corning34.56.39
    CurtissWright175.17—3.13
    DTEEnergy108.42.57
    DeereCo399.31—15.68
    DillardsInc308.06—2.81
    Disney99.25.51
    DuPont70.27—1.63
    EmersonElec85.05—2.19
    Entergy107.09.09
    ExxonMobil115.00—1.13
    FMCCorp121.28—1.43
    FirstEnergy39.99+.19
    FootLocker40.76.67
    FordMot12.57.12
    GenDynam228.81—3.55
    GenlElec95.23—1.69
    GenMill85.86.06
    HPInc29.50.40
    Halliburton33.28.83
    Hershey257.75+.59
    HomeDepot295.77—1.97
    IBM131.40.66
    IntlPaper35.26.70
    JohnsonJn158.05+1.20
    KrogerCo49.45.49
    LindsayCorp136.71—14.58
    LockheedM485.71.91
    LowesCos201.87—2.12
    MarathonOil25.63.70
    McDonalds282.24+.10
    NCRCorp23.18.27
    Nucor143.47—10.98
    OGEEnergy37.48+.25
    OccidentPet64.36.82
    ONEOK64.53.53
    PG&amp;ECorp16.16.04
    Pfizer40.94.41
    ProctGamb150.46+.95
    RaythnTech99.39—1.19
    RexAmRescS28.83.74
    RockwellAuto279.51—11.78
    Schlumbrg50.56—1.78
    SnapOn237.88—8.76
    Textron69.10—1.83
    3MCo102.30—2.27
    Timken78.13—3.31
    TraneTech173.56—10.14
    UnionPacif195.35—4.19
    USSteel24.56—1.77
    VerizonComm39.44+.22
    ViadCorp19.79.52
    WalMart147.37—1.32
    WellsFargo36.49—1.23
    WilliamsCos29.44.42
    Winnebago56.08.49
    YumBrands131.67—1.54
