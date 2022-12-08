Smokies national park finishes rules for air tours

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say they have finished a plan that establishes rules for touring the park by air .

A news release says the plan allows up to 946 air tours annually on six routes over the park and up to a half-mile outside the park’s boundary at an altitude above 2,600 feet.

The park averaged 946 air tours annually from 2017 to 2019.

Park officials say commercial air tours have flown over the Smokies for years without defined operating parameters.

The requirements begin within 90 days of the plan’s signing.

“The plan incorporates several improvements that allow continued air tour activity, while at the same time better protecting the wilderness character of the backcountry, wildlife populations, natural soundscapes, and the visitor experience in historic areas like Cades Cove,” said park superintendent Cassius Cash.

Officials say the park is among 24 in the National Park System for which agencies are developing air tour management plans or voluntary agreements.