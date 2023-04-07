BC-BChain Nonfarm Payrolls

AP NEWS
    Nonfarm Payroll report
    Period: March
    Nonfarm payroll jobs: +236,000
    Unemployment rate: 3.5%
    Avg hourly earnings: YoY: +4.2%
    Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
