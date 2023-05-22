AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX- noon

May 22, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.39+.08
Altria45.14.17
AmerenCp83.82.30
AmExpress154.48+1.53
ArchDanM73.35+.12
AutoZone2619.96—33.22
BPPLC35.95.09
Boeing205.97+.48
BristMySq65.55.30
Brunswick76.73+.33
CampbSoup51.25—1.44
Chevron154.33.91
Citigroup45.78+.07
CocaCola61.66—1.18
ConAgraBr35.27.57
ConocoPhil104.11+1.51
Corning31.57+.25
CurtissWright165.07+1.56
DTEEnergy109.29+.73
DeereCo358.20—5.35
DillardsInc289.50+11.50
Disney91.27.08
DuPont67.05+.30
EmersonElec81.91.58
Entergy100.27.28
ExxonMobil106.19.08
FMCCorp108.41.51
FirstEnergy37.90+.14
FootLocker28.36—1.85
FordMot11.57.09
GenDynam212.13+1.48
GenlElec104.33+.07
GenMill85.47—2.16
HPInc30.61+.07
Halliburton30.19+.02
Hershey261.08—4.96
HomeDepot289.34—1.54
IBM127.59+.33
IntlPaper31.73.24
JohnsonJn157.61.11
KrogerCo49.75+.11
LindsayCorp118.17.62
LockheedM454.30.19
LowesCos203.37—2.90
MarathonOil23.46+.39
McDonalds291.82—3.73
NCRCorp24.30+.15
Nucor139.88+1.21
OGEEnergy36.21+.09
OccidentPet59.34+.21
ONEOK58.11.41
PG&amp;ECorp16.58.03
Pfizer37.98+1.21
ProctGamb149.52—3.66
RaythnTech95.84.29
RexAmRescS30.75+.63
RockwellAuto281.99+.68
Schlumbrg45.80+.53
SnapOn259.48—1.38
Textron64.52+.05
3MCo100.50+1.47
Timken75.44+.91
TraneTech171.54—1.74
UnionPacif198.52.45
USSteel21.75.07
VerizonComm36.09+.04
ViadCorp24.51+.47
WalMart148.33—1.58
WellsFargo40.67+.64
WilliamsCos29.20.04
Winnebago56.49.85
YumBrands136.56—1.72
