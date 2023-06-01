BC-KX-STOX- noon

AP NEWS
June 1, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.83+.10
Altria44.73+.31
AmerenCp80.45.62
AmExpress162.87+4.31
ArchDanM70.64.02
AutoZone2388.78+1.94
BPPLC34.89+1.18
Boeing209.86+4.16
BristMySq64.50+.06
Brunswick75.84+.34
CampbSoup50.43.12
Chevron153.34+2.72
Citigroup45.21+.89
CocaCola59.98+.32
ConAgraBr34.68.19
ConocoPhil100.93+1.63
Corning30.99+.18
CurtissWright163.27+5.21
DTEEnergy107.03.57
DeereCo354.37+8.39
DillardsInc285.88+10.57
Disney88.80+.84
DuPont67.86+.67
EmersonElec78.87+1.19
Entergy96.68—1.52
ExxonMobil104.32+2.14
FMCCorp104.91+.83
FirstEnergy37.05.34
FootLocker25.08.24
FordMot12.08+.08
GenDynam205.74+1.56
GenlElec104.91+3.38
GenMill84.37+.21
HPInc29.29+.23
Halliburton30.09+1.44
Hershey259.19.51
HomeDepot287.39+3.94
IBM129.66+1.07
IntlPaper29.18.27
JohnsonJn154.75.31
KrogerCo44.54.79
LindsayCorp118.43+.63
LockheedM448.70+4.69
LowesCos202.56+1.43
MarathonOil22.92+.76
McDonalds287.53+2.42
NCRCorp23.96+.26
Nucor133.72+1.66
OGEEnergy35.04.25
OccidentPet58.83+1.17
ONEOK57.39+.73
PG&amp;ECorp16.73.22
Pfizer38.07+.05
ProctGamb144.11+1.61
RaythnTech93.68+1.54
RexAmRescS33.16+.22
RockwellAuto280.89+2.29
Schlumbrg45.32+2.49
SnapOn249.81+.95
Textron62.62+.75
3MCo94.43+1.12
Timken73.24+1.69
TraneTech165.53+2.30
UnionPacif194.48+1.96
USSteel20.75.17
VerizonComm35.80+.17
ViadCorp23.72+.50
WalMart147.27+.40
WellsFargo40.43+.62
WilliamsCos29.10+.44
Winnebago56.31+.67
YumBrands131.48+2.79
