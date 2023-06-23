AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Single-A Florida State League Glance

    June 23, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    East Division
    WLPct.GB
    Palm Beach (St. Louis)3728.569
    Jupiter (Miami)3531.530
    Daytona (Cincinnati)2936.4468
    St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2441.36913

    West Division
    WLPct.GB
    Clearwater (Philadelphia)4421.677
    Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3530.5389
    Fort Myers (Minnesota)3432.51510½
    Dunedin (Toronto)3234.48512½
    Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)3135.47013½
    Lakeland (Detroit)2639.40018

    ___

    Wednesday's Games

    Dunedin 11, Clearwater 5

    Jupiter 3, St. Lucie 2, 1st game

    Jupiter 17, St. Lucie 0, 2nd game

    Bradenton at Lakeland, canc.

    Fort Myers at Tampa, ppd.

    Palm Beach 5, Daytona 4

    Thursday's Games

    Lakeland 13, Bradenton 4

    Fort Myers 2, Tampa 0, 1st game

    Fort Myers 7, Tampa 6, 9 innings, 2nd game

    St. Lucie 2, Jupiter 1

    Clearwater 1, Dunedin 0

    Palm Beach at Daytona, ppd.

    Friday's Games

    St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

    Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

    Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

    Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

    Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

    Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

    Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

    Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

    Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.