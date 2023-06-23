June 23, 2023 GMT
Single-A Florida State League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|37
|28
|.569
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|35
|31
|.530
|2½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|29
|36
|.446
|8
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|41
|.369
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|44
|21
|.677
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|35
|30
|.538
|9
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|34
|32
|.515
|10½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|32
|34
|.485
|12½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|35
|.470
|13½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|26
|39
|.400
|18
___
|Wednesday's Games
Dunedin 11, Clearwater 5
Jupiter 3, St. Lucie 2, 1st game
Jupiter 17, St. Lucie 0, 2nd game
Bradenton at Lakeland, canc.
Fort Myers at Tampa, ppd.
Palm Beach 5, Daytona 4
|Thursday's Games
Lakeland 13, Bradenton 4
Fort Myers 2, Tampa 0, 1st game
Fort Myers 7, Tampa 6, 9 innings, 2nd game
St. Lucie 2, Jupiter 1
Clearwater 1, Dunedin 0
Palm Beach at Daytona, ppd.
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.