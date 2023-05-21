Woman facing charges after baby son overdosed on her fentanyl pills, authorities say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman is facing charges of child abuse and endangerment after her baby son overdosed on her fentanyl pills, according to authorities.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the 17 -month-old boy survived the overdose last month.

Police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that 39-year-old Regina Amber Coyle was arrested Thursday for allegedly causing the child “unjustifiable physical injury” for giving him “easy access” to the illegal drug.

It was not immediately clear on Sunday if Coyle has a lawyer yet who could speak on her behalf.

According to police, Coyle was home alone with her son on April 26 and the boy got into her drug supply and ingested up to three pills containing some fentanyl.

Police told the Review-Journal that the child showed signs of overdosing and later was unresponsive.

But instead of calling 911 or taking her baby to a nearby hospital, police said, Coyle went to a family services center asking for medicine designed to counteract an opioid overdose.

The child was gasping for breath and received CPR at the center before the Clark County Fire Department rescue personnel administered Narcan, the Review-Journal reported. The account said that stabilized the boy who ultimately had to be admitted to a hospital.