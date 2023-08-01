Board votes to consider raising quota of valuable baby eels that Maine fisherman can catch

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
U.S. News

Board votes to consider raising quota of valuable baby eels that Maine fisherman can catch

FILE - Elver fishermen set up a net on the Penobscot River in Brewer, Maine, on May 25, 2017. Fishermen who harvest one of the most valuable aquatic species in the country are hopeful regulators will allow more harvest in the tightly controlled eel fishing industry. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Elver fishermen set up a net on the Penobscot River in Brewer, Maine, on May 25, 2017. Fishermen who harvest one of the most valuable aquatic species in the country are hopeful regulators will allow more harvest in the tightly controlled eel fishing industry. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - Baby eels swim in a plastic bag after being caught near Brewer, Maine, on May 25, 2017. Fishermen who harvest one of the most valuable aquatic species in the country are hopeful regulators will allow more harvest in the tightly controlled eel fishing industry. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Baby eels swim in a plastic bag after being caught near Brewer, Maine, on May 25, 2017. Fishermen who harvest one of the most valuable aquatic species in the country are hopeful regulators will allow more harvest in the tightly controlled eel fishing industry. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By PATRICK WHITTLE
 
Share

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Regulators voted Tuesday to consider raising the amount of a valuable baby eel that can be harvested from Maine’s waterways, though conservationists say the eel populations are declining and need better protection.

A board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, an interstate regulatory panel that manages the baby eel fishing industry and other fisheries, voted unanimously to consider raising the total annual quota of slightly less than 10,000 pounds (4,535 kilograms) of the tiny eels that has been in place for nearly a decade.

The eels are typically worth more than $2,000 per pound because of their value to Asian aquaculture companies, which raise them to maturity and sell them for use in Japanese restaurants around the world.

Maine’s rivers and streams are home to the country’s only significant commercial-scale baby American eel fishing industry. The only other state with a baby eel fishery is South Carolina, and its industry is much smaller than Maine’s.

Other news
South Korean fishing boats stage a maritime parade to protest against the planned release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, on the seas off Wando, South Korea, Friday, June 23, 2023. (Jo Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP)
Japanese fisheries head opposes a plan to pump treated radioactive water from Fukushima into the sea
FILE - A troller fishes in Sitka Sound, Alaska on February 2, 2021. A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, halted a lower court ruling that would have shut down southeast Alaska's chinook salmon fishery for the summer to protect endangered orca whales that eat the fish. (James Poulson/The Daily Sitka Sentinel via AP, File)
Alaska salmon season back on after court halts closure that sought to protect orcas
This image provided by Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, shows dead and injured marine mammals ashore on a beach in Santa Barbara County, Calif., on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023. Numerous sick and dead sea lions and dolphins have been found along the Southern California coast this month and experts believe a bloom of harmful algae is to blame. (Channel Islands Marine Wildlife Institute via AP)
Toxic algae suspected in deaths of sea lions and dolphins on Southern California coast

Fishermen have been good stewards of Maine rivers, and have worked to remove dams and improve habitat, said Darrell Young, president of the Maine Elver Fishermen’s Association. He said raising the quota would not negatively impact Maine’s longstanding system of monitoring the catch.

“We always know we could have more. We think there’s plenty of eels,” Young said.

The 9,688-pound (4,394-kilogram) quota of baby eels, which are also called elvers or glass eels, is due to expire in 2024. The fisheries commission’s American eel management board would need to take action for the quota number to be changed for 2025 and beyond. The board voted on Tuesday to study the issue and potentially change the quota, though it gave no indication of whether it felt an increase was warranted.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources hopes the current quota levels are maintained, said Jeff Nichols, a spokesperson for the state agency.

The baby eels are worth so much money in part because foreign sources of the eels have declined. American eels are also a species of concern for conservationists. The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers them to be endangered, though the U.S. has not listed the species for protection under the Endangered Species Act.

The IUCN’s assessment of the eels said they face a “suite of threats that have been implicated in causing the decline” of population. Those threats include habitat loss, climate change and hydropower turbines, the assessment said.

Maine’s fishing season happens every spring, and fishermen saw an average price of about $2,031 per pound last season, state records show. That was in line with most recent years.

The eels are worth far more per pound than better known Maine seafood staples such as lobsters and scallops. Some of the eels return to the U.S. for use in Japanese restaurants in dishes such as kabayaki, which is skewered and marinated eel.

PATRICK WHITTLE
PATRICK WHITTLE
Patrick Whittle is based in Maine and covers environment.