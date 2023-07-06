Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

Báez’s 2-run single in 1st starts Tigers to 9-0 rout of A’s. 10th time Oakland shut out

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (13) greets relief pitcher Chasen Shreve after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (13) greets relief pitcher Chasen Shreve after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Oakland Athletics utility player Jace Peterson pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Oakland Athletics utility player Jace Peterson pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Brendan White throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Brendan White throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers' Jake Marisnick rounds the bases after a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers’ Jake Marisnick rounds the bases after a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers' Jake Marisnick is greeted by manager A.J. Hinch after a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers’ Jake Marisnick is greeted by manager A.J. Hinch after a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers' Jake Marisnick scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers’ Jake Marisnick scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers' Zack Short scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers’ Zack Short scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Hogan Harris is relieved during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Hogan Harris is relieved during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez throws out Oakland Athletics' Jace Peterson to complete a double play during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez throws out Oakland Athletics’ Jace Peterson to complete a double play during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jonathan Schoop controls the single hit by Oakland Athletics' Jordan Diaz during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jonathan Schoop controls the single hit by Oakland Athletics’ Jordan Diaz during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

By DAVE HOGG
 
DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez had a two-run single in the first inning, All-Star Michael Lorenzen combined with three relievers on a four-hitter and the Detroit Tigers routed to the Oakland Athletics 9-0 Thursday.

Jake Marisnick homered and drove in two runs for the Tigers, who pitched their fifth shutout of the season.

“This was a good bounce-back from the boys,” Marisnick said. “I think we did a good job of sticking to an approach, which let us grind out some at-bats,”

Other news
FILE - Alexander Volkanovski reacts after winning a featherweight title bout against Max Holloway during the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Volkanovski will face interim champ Yair Rodriguez in UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Alexander Volkanovski returns to featherweight to reclaim title at UFC 290
Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will face interim champ Yair Rodriguez in UFC 290 in Las Vegas.
Damian McKenzie, left, of the Chiefs tackled by Scott Barrett of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
All Blacks name McKenzie at 10, Mo’unga on the bench to face Argentina in Rugby Championship
Damian McKenzie has been handed an unexpected start at flyhalf ahead of Richie Mo’unga in the New Zealand team facing Argentina in the opening round of the Rugby Championship on Saturday in Mendoza.
Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
Brooks Koepka accuses LIV teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the golf course
Brooks Koepka is accusing LIV Golf teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the course. Koepka is captain of Smash. Wolff is among his three teammates.
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Britney Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away.

Oakland has been blanked 10 times and was held to four hits or fewer for the 16th time.

Lorenzen (3-6) allowed three hits in five innings, struck out four and walked none, throwing only 60 pitches.

“This felt good,” he said. “I’ve been working a lot of pitching with two strikes - trying not to throw the ball down the middle - and that was good today.”

Tyler Holton, Brendan White and Chasen Shreve followed.

“We felt pretty good with a 7-0 lead, and we wanted to send Michael off to Seattle on a good note,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We had a rested bullpen for what seems like the first time all year, and their lineup worked well for us to get him out of the game.”

Hinch also rested Báez for the last two innings on an afternoon with a gametime temperature of 83.

“He got on base four times, including a walk, so that was his reward,” Hinch said. “It was hot out there — that’s as bad as it has been all season.”

Oakland had won four of five, outscoring the Tigers 13-3 in the first two games of the series. The A’s are 31-6 (.838) against Detriot since the start of the 2017 season, including 19-3 at Comerica Park. At 25-64 overall this year, Oakland is on pace to finish 46-116, the most losses since the 2003 Tigers went 43-119.

Rookie Hogan Harris (2-3) allowed a career-high seven runs, eight hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

“He pounded the strike zone and they hit him,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “They had a really good approach and he just couldn’t get the strikeouts or the ground balls that he needed.”

Detroit boosted its lead to 4-0 in the third on Kerry Carpenter’s RBI single and Jonathan Schoop’s sacrifice fly.

Zack Short and Marisnek opened the fourth with back-to-back doubles, and Matt Vierling’s RBI single opened a six-run lead.

Marisnek homered in the sixth off Rico Garcia, Marisnick’s second home run this season.

MOVES

Tigers left-hander Anthony Misiewicz was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees and assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Tigers optioned utilityman Tyler Nevin and left-hander Zach Logue to Triple-A Toledo after the game. They plan to activate right-hander Alex Faedo (right middle finger discomfort) and outfielder Akil Baddoo (strained right quadriceps) from the injured list before Friday’s game against Toronto.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Oakland OF Esteury Ruiz didn’t play after jamming a shoulder in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 12-3 win and was scheduled for a MRI. ... 1B Ryan Noda was out of the lineup with an illness but could have pinch hit in a closer game. .. CF Ramón Laureano (fractured hand) is out of his splint and has begun swinging a bat.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Luis Medina (2-7, 6.37) pitches Friday’s opener at Boston.

Tigers: Faedo (1-3, 5.54) is to have his first outing since May 31. RHP Alek Manoah (1-7. 6.36) starts for the Blue Jays, the 2022 All-Star’s first appearance since he was sent to the Blue Jays’ Florida Complex League on June 6 after he couldn’t get out of the first inning against the Houston Astros the previous day.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports