Arabian Knight wins $1M Pacific Classic for trainer Bob Baffert and earns Breeders’ Cup berth

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Arabian Knight held off Geaux Rocket Ride to win the $1 million Pacific Classic on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his seventh victory in the race at Del Mar.

The victory earned Arabian Knight an automatic entry into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, to be run at his home track of Santa Anita in November.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Arabian Knight paid $6.20, $4.40 and $3.60.

The result was a reversal of the $1 million Haskell in July at Monmouth Park, with Geaux Rocket Ride winning and Arabian Knight finishing second.

Geaux Rocket Ride returned $4 and $2.80. Slow Down Andy paid $4.80 to show.

___

