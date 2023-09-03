MotoGP leader Francesco Bagnaia avoids major injury after nasty crash at Catalunya GP

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — MotoGP points leader Francesco Bagnaia escaped major injury after a dramatic crash during the Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday, his team said.

The defending world champion flew off his bike during an opening-lap accident and another bike rode over his legs while he was prone on the track.

He was taken to the hospital, and his Ducati team said that he sustained multiple contusions but no fractures.

“Luckily (Bagnaia) has nothing broken. Just sore,” Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi said on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with photos of his rider giving a “thumbs up” gesture.

Shortly before Bagnaia went down, his teammate Enea Bastianini was hurt in another crash between several riders. Bastianini sustained a fracture in his left ankle and a fracture in his left hand, Ducati said.

Aleix Espargaro won the race in front of the home crowd.

Bagnaia leads overall with 260 points, ahead of Jorge Martin with 210.

