Bahamontes, the first Spaniard to win the Tour de France, dies at age 95

MADRID (AP) — Federico Martín Bahamontes, the first Spaniard to win the Tour de France, died on Tuesday. He was 95.

Known as one of the pioneers of Spanish cycling, Bahamontes won the Tour de France in 1959. The expert climber also won several stages of the main Grand Tour race.

“It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Federico Bahamontes,” the Tour de France said. “The Eagle of Toledo was the oldest Tour de France winner, the first Spanish winner, and a six-time winner of the Mountain classification. Our thoughts and hearts are with his family and friends in this difficult moment.”

The Spanish cycling federation announced Bahamontes’ death. The cause of death was not immediately given.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports