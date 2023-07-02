FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Dangerous fireworks
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Student loans
Fans take pictures in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NASCAR in Chicago
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A prominent conservative group is slamming a video shared by Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign attacking GOP rival Donald Trump's past support for gay and transgender people. The video drew immediate criticism from prominent LGBTQ+ Republicans. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DeSantis vs. Trump
Sports

England regards Bairstow dismissal as against ‘the spirit’ of cricket; Australia says it’s fair play

Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammate Alex Carey after the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow, left, during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
1 of 4 | 

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammate Alex Carey after the dismissal of England’s Jonny Bairstow, left, during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Jonny Bairstow, left, reacts as he watches the replay of his dismissal on a big screen during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
2 of 4 | 

England’s Jonny Bairstow, left, reacts as he watches the replay of his dismissal on a big screen during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Jonny Bairstow, center, reacts after he was run-out by Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
3 of 4 | 

England’s Jonny Bairstow, center, reacts after he was run-out by Australia’s wicketkeeper Alex Carey during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Jonny Bairstow walks off the field after losing his wicket during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
4 of 4 | 

England’s Jonny Bairstow walks off the field after losing his wicket during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By FOSTER NIUMATA
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — England coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes believed Australia broke “the spirit” of the laws of cricket in the Jonny Bairstow dismissal at Lord’s on Sunday.

McCullum and Stokes agreed Bairstow was out, technically, but Stokes would have backtracked on appealing for out.

“Do I want to win in that manner?” Stokes posed. “The answer for me is no.”

Other news
England's captain Ben Stokes reacts after hitting a six during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Stokes flays Australia with 155 but can’t quite lead England over the line at Lord’s
Nobody embraces an Ashes mission impossible like Ben Stokes. The England captain started the last day of the second test against Australia with his side four down and a distant 257 runs from victory at Lord’s.
Zimbabwean batsman Sean Williams in action during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against the US at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday June, 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Sri Lanka qualifies for Cricket World Cup; Zimbabwe, Scotland to scrap it out for final place
Sri Lanka booked its place at this year’s Cricket World Cup by claiming one of the two spots available at a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe on Sunday.
England's captain Ben Stokes, left, reacts after he is dismissed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia survives Stokes assault to win 2nd Ashes test amid boos on spicy last day at Lord’s
Australia has outlasted another epic solo assault by England captain Ben Stokes to win the second Ashes test by 43 runs with a session to spare on a salty last day.
England players congratulate Australia's Nathan Lyon, center, for batting when he was injured during the fourth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Injured Lyon inspires Australia by batting in 2nd Ashes test at Lord’s
Injured Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has stunned cricket by batting against England in the second Ashes test at Lord’s.

Bairstow was stumped when he ducked a bouncer and immediately left his crease to meet Stokes in the middle. England say he believed the umpires called, ‘Over,’ meaning the ball was dead. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey tossed down the stumps and Bairstow was given out for 10 after a brief review.

Bairstow was confused, initially, then obviously unhappy by the stumping. He left Stokes as the last recognized batter. England lost by 43 runs and went down 2-0 in the five-match series.

Australia had to endure the crowd’s bitterness for the rest of the match, and McCullum felt the visitors brought it upon themselves.

“It was more about the spirit of the game,” McCullum said. “When you become older and more mature you realize the game and the spirit of it is something you need to protect. You have to make decisions in the moment and they can have effects on games and people’s characters.

“By the letter of the law he is out. Jonny was not trying to take a run and the umpires had called ‘Over.’ It is one of those difficult ones to swallow. You look at the small margins, it is incredibly disappointing.”

Stokes felt likewise.

“When is it justified that umpires have called ‘Over?’” Stokes said. “Does the square leg umpire making some movement justify that? Jonny Bairstow was in his crease and then came out to have a chat in the middle. I’m not disputing if it was out, it was.

“If the shoe was on the other foot I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called ‘Over’ and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins said, “It was totally fair play.

“It’s a rare dismissal. There was nothing untoward or sneaky. Jonny was leaving his crease every ball. He did it for four or five balls. You’re meant to stay in your crease in cricket. Bairstow has tried it with a lot of our guys.”

Cummins said there was no ill-feeling from his side for England but McCullum thought it will impact their relations.

“I can’t imagine,” the coach said, “we’ll be having a beer any time soon.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports