Two wounded in shooting on Bowie State University campus in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were shot and wounded on the Bowie State University campus in Maryland Saturday night, authorities said.

Campus police received a report of shots fired at 11:45 p.m. near the university’s Center for Business and Graduate Studies, the school said in a statement. The two wounded people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The school didn’t provide further information about the shootings, including whether authorities know of the circumstances that led to the them or whether they are seeking a specific suspect or suspects.

The shootings on the campus east of Washington, D.C., come days after at least two people opened fire during a dispute at Morgan State University in Baltimore, wounding five people, including four students at that school.