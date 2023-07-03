A homeless person lies on the sidewalk while holding a water bottle, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in downtown Los Angeles. Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Excessive heat warnings
Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
A graffiti reading "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre - do not forget or forgive" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
Riots in France
FILE - President Barack Obama poses for a photo during a visit with service members at the White House Independence Day celebration July 4, 2012, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
What do presidents do on the Fourth of July?
Ground staff practice moving the covers on the outside courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, Britain, ahead of the championships starting tomorrow, on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

A Baltimore block party shooting shatters a holiday weekend celebration, leaving 2 dead and 28 wounded

A shooting at a block party in Baltimore left at least two people dead and 28 injured with three in critical condition, police said. (July 2)

By JULIO CORTEZ and HOLLY RAMER
 
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A holiday weekend block party in Baltimore ended tragically after multiple people opened fire, killing two and wounding 30 others, many of them under 18, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting early Sunday remained under investigation after police spent hours combing a massive crime scene in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city. Richard Worley, Baltimore’s acting police commissioner, told reporters there were a total of 30 victims, with more than a dozen believed to be minors.

No arrests had been made by late Sunday. Worley said it wasn’t clear if the shooting was targeted or random.

Other news
Mayah Zamora, second from left, a survivor of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, poses for a photo with her mom Christina, left, dad Ruben, and brother Zach, right, at their home in San Antonio, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Besides medical bills and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of other changes that show how thoroughly their lives have been upended by violence. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The aftermath of mass shootings infiltrates every corner of survivors’ lives
Beyond medical bills in the millions and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of changes showing how their lives have been upended by violence.
A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan., left multiple people with gunshot wounds and a few more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said investigators believe several shooters opened fire inside the club just before 1 a.m. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
Kansas nightclub shooting leaves 9 hurt; police capture one of multiple suspected shooters
Police in Kansas say a shooting in a nightclub left seven people with gunshot wounds and an additional two victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed outside.
Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say
Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition.
Police patrol as youths gather on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Shooting in France shows US is not alone in struggles with racism, police brutality
The events in France following the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb are drawing parallels to the racial reckoning in the U.S. that began in 2020 with the killing of George Floyd.

The shooting comes amid gatherings around the country leading up to the July Fourth holiday. A shooting in Kansas left seven people with gunshot wounds and two more victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed out of a nightclub early Sunday morning, police there said.

The violence in Baltimore occurred the same week federal prosecutors there touted efforts to reduce violent crime in the city. Police have reported nearly 130 homicides and close to 300 shootings so far this year, though that’s down from the same time last year. Authorities have vowed to crack down aggressively on repeat violent offenders.

Nine of Sunday’s victims were transported by ambulance and 20 walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting, Worley said. Nine remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon.

More on gun violence
Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say
A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan., left multiple people with gunshot wounds and a few more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said investigators believe several shooters opened fire inside the club just before 1 a.m. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
Kansas nightclub shooting leaves 9 hurt; police capture one of multiple suspected shooters
Mayah Zamora, second from left, a survivor of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, poses for a photo with her mom Christina, left, dad Ruben, and brother Zach, right, at their home in San Antonio, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Besides medical bills and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of other changes that show how thoroughly their lives have been upended by violence. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The aftermath of mass shootings infiltrates every corner of survivors’ lives

The deceased victims were identified as 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi, police said Sunday. Gonzalez died at the scene and Fagbemi died at the hospital. The 28 injured victims ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half younger than 18, officials said.

Gov. Wes Moore said his “heart breaks for these victims, their families, and the Baltimore community that is coping with the loss.”

“Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and our nation,” Moore said in a statement. “The fact that these horrific shootings continue to take place is abominable. We as a state will continue to do everything we can to prevent senseless acts of violence like the one we saw last night.”

It took some time for detectives to process the extensive crime scene, authorities said.

Lakell Nelson said there were several false alarms of people mistaking the sounds of fireworks for gunfire earlier in the night while she was at the block party. The actual shooting started as she was getting to her car.

“The shots were just going on and on and on,” she said.

That’s when two young women approached her and said they’d been shot, with one woman showing how a bullet had gone through her shorts.

Nelson said she sped through red lights to get the women to the nearest hospital.

“When I pulled up to the door of the hospital, my car was almost getting ready to be inside the hospital, because I was determined to get those babies in,” Nelson said.

___

This story corrects the spelling of Aaliyah Gonzalez’ last name throughout.

___

Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire. Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.