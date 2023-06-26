McLain leads Reds against the Orioles after 4-hit game
Cincinnati Reds (41-37, first in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (47-29, second in the AL East)
Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 7.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -141, Reds +120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Baltimore Orioles after Matt McLain’s four-hit game on Sunday.
Baltimore has a 47-29 record overall and a 24-14 record at home. The Orioles have a 22-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Cincinnati is 41-37 overall and 20-17 in road games. The Reds have gone 34-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .267 for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 15-for-37 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.
Spencer Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .274 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 15-for-42 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 17 runs
Reds: 8-2, .269 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs
INJURIES: Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.