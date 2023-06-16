Cubs host the Orioles, try to continue home win streak

Baltimore Orioles (43-25, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (31-37, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-2, 7.85 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -119, Cubs -100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Chicago is 31-37 overall and 18-16 in home games. The Cubs have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .329.

Baltimore has gone 21-12 in road games and 43-25 overall. The Orioles have a 29-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 14 home runs while slugging .473. Christopher Morel is 8-for-28 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 10 doubles and nine home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-37 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .