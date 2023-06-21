Rays to end slide in matchup with the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (45-27, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (51-25, first in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (6-2, 3.20 ERA, .86 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (4-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -148, Orioles +127; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles as losers of three in a row.
Tampa Bay has a 31-8 record in home games and a 51-25 record overall. The Rays are 38-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Baltimore is 45-27 overall and 23-14 in road games. The Orioles have a 21-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Orioles are ahead 3-1 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has eight home runs, 27 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .291 for the Rays. Luke Raley is 13-for-36 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.
Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .322 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-41 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .259 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
Orioles: 7-3, .301 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs
INJURIES: Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.