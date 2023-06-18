Cubs host the Orioles on 5-game home win streak

Baltimore Orioles (43-27, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (33-37, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (7-3, 4.74 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-4, 6.52 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -116, Cubs -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Chicago has a 33-37 record overall and a 20-16 record at home. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .398.

Baltimore has gone 21-14 on the road and 43-27 overall. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .253.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 33 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 11-for-32 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Adam Frazier has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .229 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: James McCann: day-to-day (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .