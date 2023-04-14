White Sox play the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (7-6, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-8, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-0); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -123, White Sox +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox open a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Chicago has a 1-2 record at home and a 5-8 record overall. The White Sox have a 5-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Baltimore is 7-6 overall and 3-3 in road games. The Orioles are 5-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .000 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (back), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

ADVERTISEMENT

Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (foot)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .