White Sox play the Orioles in series rubber match

Baltimore Orioles (8-7, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-9, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (0-0); White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -145, Orioles +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has gone 2-3 in home games and 6-9 overall. The White Sox have hit 15 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Baltimore is 8-7 overall and 4-4 in road games. The Orioles are 6-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .000 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 5-5, .000 batting average, 5.36 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (head), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (foot)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .