White Sox aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (8-6, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-9, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (0-0); White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -118, White Sox -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles after losing three games in a row.

Chicago has a 5-9 record overall and a 1-3 record in home games. The White Sox have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .259.

Baltimore is 4-3 on the road and 8-6 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .447 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .000 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (foot)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .