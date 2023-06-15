Orioles and Blue Jays meet with series tied 1-1

Toronto Blue Jays (38-31, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (42-25, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (6-2, 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (5-2, 3.24 ERA, .85 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -130, Blue Jays +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore is 21-13 in home games and 42-25 overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Toronto has a 38-31 record overall and a 19-18 record in road games. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Orioles have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 RBI for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 14-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 14 home runs while slugging .505. Whit Merrifield is 13-for-33 with three doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .