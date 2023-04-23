Tigers look to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Orioles

Detroit Tigers (7-12, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-7, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 6.91 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -174, Tigers +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers, on a three-game losing streak, play the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 13-7 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Orioles have gone 6-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit is 7-12 overall and 3-8 on the road. The Tigers are 2-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads Baltimore with six home runs while slugging .471. Austin Hays is 14-for-40 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Kerry Carpenter has four doubles, three home runs and five RBI while hitting .231 for the Tigers. Eric Haase is 10-for-30 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .256 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .